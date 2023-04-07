Synamedia To Focus On Sports-Related Solutions at NAB Show

STAINES-UPON-THAMES, U.K.—Synamedia will feature the in-stadium fan experience with partner NativeWaves as the centerpiece of its NAB Show exhibit during the convention, April 15-19, in Las Vegas.

The presentation will examine how fans in their seats can replay the on-field action captured with different cameras in real-time as well as view stats on their 5G devices. This application features Synamedia Vivid compression, Vivid OTT, with ultra-low latency and fast channel zapping and secure delivery using Fluid EdgeCDN, the company said.

More broadly, Synamedia will focus on distribution and delivery of streaming content across the spectrum of sports—from local clubs to global events—with solutions for service providers seeking to stream sports at scale, move from satellite to IP distribution and deliver immersive in-stadium experiences

Synamedia’s video network portfolio is designed to meet the needs of all types of video service providers from niche streamers through to tier-1 operators. At the show, Synamedia will unveil new branding for its video network offerings with Synamedia Quortex for its self-service, multi-tenant SaaS solutions; Synamedia Vivid for customizable, multi-cloud, single tenant solutions; and Synamedia Solid for virtualized software and video processing appliances, it said.

For OTT and pay-TV providers that need to scale services to millions of viewers, Synamedia will highlight many ways to overcome this challenge. Highly-efficient video delivery with Vivid OTT and Fluid EdgeCDN supports ultra-low latency applications for sports viewing experiences, such as watch parties and betting. Complementing this, Quortex Play (formerly Quortex IO) provides just-in-time live video streaming through a self-service SaaS solution that enables service creation in a few clicks and automatically scales cloud resources.

For broadcasters facing the challenges of affiliate distribution to support the increasing number of live events, Synamedia will showcase its Vivid PowerVu and Quortex Link cloud-based solutions, the company said.

It will highlight how customers moving to IP-based distribution with Vivid PowerVu benefit from lower costs, improved reliability and new monetization opportunities with ad insertion, alongside broadcast-equivalent latency, it said.

At the show, Synamedia will unveil Quortex Link for one-click video distribution to reduce the time and investment needed to establish a video distribution link, it said.

The company also will present during the NAB Show program. On April 15, Synamedia’s distinguished engineer Dr. Gwendal Simon will present at the Broadcast Engineering and IT Conference. His session, “Traffic Peak Management in Efficiently Designed Telco-CDN,” will take place at 1:30 p.m. PDT.

See Synamedia at NAB Show booth W3927.

Registration for Simon’s presentation is available online (opens in new tab).