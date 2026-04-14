BBC World Service TV selects Open Broadcast Systems for IP Distribution
The IP decoders are designed with a small form factor, allowing for easy global deployment to deliver flexible, reliable, and cost-effective decoding
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LONDON—Open Broadcast Systems has announced that BBC World Service has selected its decoders for IP television distribution.
Robert Webber, senior distribution manager, BBC International Services explained that they needed "to deliver reliable IP video to BBC World Service partners in various locations across the world. Open Broadcast Systems decoders were flexible enough to deliver and monitor reliable IP video to our global partners, whilst meeting local needs.”
In several regions, the decoders were installed by Open Broadcast Systems’ network of local partners, with local knowledge and skillset, enabling rapid implementation across multiple regions. The decoders support a wide range of IP video protocols including SRT, RIST and Zixi.
The high-quality, low-latency IP decoders are designed with a small form factor, allowing for easy global deployment to deliver flexible, reliable, and cost-effective decoding for distribution across the BBC World Service network to its global rebroadcast partners.
“Delivering content across the globe comes with a number of significant challenges for broadcasters. Software-based solutions provide the flexibility to deliver content reliably over IP,” said Kieran Kunhya, founder and CEO of Open Broadcast Systems. “This, coupled with the local knowledge and expertise to ensure seamless implementation, was a key factor for BBC World Service TV.”
Open Broadcast Systems will be exhibiting at 2026 NAB Show from April 18 to 22 on booth W2217.
For more information, visit https://www.obe.tv/
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George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.