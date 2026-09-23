AFP, Dalet To Collaborate On News Video Provenance, Authenticity

BERGEN, Norway—Agence France-Presse (AFP) and Dalet have announced a partnership to strengthen content provenance and authenticity across the news media ecosystem.

Unveiled at the Media Provenance Summit here, the collaboration brings together AFP’s early work applying the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) standard to editorial content with Dalet’s more than three decades of experience supporting the mission-critical workflows news organizations use to create, manage and distribute content. During the 2024 U.S. presidential election, AFP’s photo department conducted a real-world proof of concept (POC) demonstrating how provenance information could accompany editorial content.

As news workflows evolve, Dalet is championing an approach in which trust, governance and human oversight are embedded throughout the content lifecycle. Integrating provenance information directly into operational workflows gives editorial teams the context they need to make informed decisions while preserving the speed required in modern news production.

"The agency believes content authenticity is a major issue in a world where AI-generated content may damage the public's confidence in images circulating online and in the news media," said Guillaume Meyer, AFP deputy news director in charge of video.

Article 50 of the European Union's AI Act provides that only generated content must be marked as such since August 2026. AFP wants to go further. "We believe that all content –both AI and non-AI– would benefit from watermarking to bolster the public's trust in the media. C2PA adds a verifiable certificate to real field journalism."

AFP and Dalet will collaborate on the implementation of the C2PA standard within video encoding and distribution workflows. Engineers from both organizations will develop a fully functional POC, scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2027. The POC will demonstrate how a news agency can apply C2PA Content Credentials to video and deliver it to broadcasters with a verifiable record of its origin and history.

"It is urgent that the media find a way to help people navigate an increasingly complex information ecosystem,” said AFP news director Phil Chetwynd. “The C2PA project has the potential to raise trust levels in quality content by clearly identifying provenance. This is an encouraging step forward."

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The joint AFP-Dalet project will also examine the commercial and legal considerations associated with implementing C2PA at scale.

“Trustworthy news depends not only on the journalism itself, but also on the integrity of the workflows that carry it from the field to the audience,” said Erwan Kerfourn, head of product at Dalet.

“Provenance cannot sit outside the production process or be treated as an afterthought. By working with AFP, we are embedding verifiable content history into the workflows news organizations use every day, giving editorial teams greater transparency while keeping people firmly in control of what is published. This is fundamental to protecting journalistic integrity and sustaining audience trust.”

More information on the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity is available online .