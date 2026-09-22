eX² Celebrates Completion of Holland Mich. FTTP Network

The Holland City Fiber Fest celebrating the completion of the new community-owned fiber network was held on September 17 at Holland Ice Park.

eX² Technology, a provider of network infrastructure development, deployment, and commercialization services, announced that it recently joined with Holland Board of Public Works (Holland BPW) and Holland City leaders and community members to celebrate the completion of a community-owned Fiber-to-the-Premise (FTTP) network.

The community-owned system offers residents 2 gigabit and 10 gigabit connections.

The Holland City Fiber Fest celebrating the completion was held on September 17 at Holland Ice Park where Holland Mayor Nathan Bocks and other elected officials were present.

“This is a legacy investment,” said Mayor Bocks. “The most important thing about this project is it is not built just for the needs of today. We built it for the Holland our children and grandchildren will inherit. When future history books are written, this decision, the decision to build a world class community owned and operated fiber broadband system will go down as one of the smartest and most impactful decisions the people of Holland have ever made.”

In 2022, the citizens of Holland chose to invest in their community, voting to approve a bond supported by a millage to deploy a 195-mile FTTP network that interconnects with Holland BPW's existing 260-mile fiber infrastructure. Holland BPW, a community-owned utility providing electric, water, wastewater and broadband services to the Holland community, selected eX² to design and build the network. The network enables access of up to 10 gigabits of symmetrical service, a significant leap for a community where, prior to the project, only 22 percent of residents had access to gigabit download speeds.

“The completion of this network is about much more than faster Internet speeds. Access to great internet service gives our residents and businesses the freedom to work, learn and connect so they can thrive in whatever they choose to do, right here in Holland,” said Pete Hoffswell, superintendent of Broadband Services for Holland BPW.

Originally scheduled for completion in December 2026, eX² worked closely with Holland BPW to finish the project months in advance.

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eX² Technology implemented a phased network deployment approach for design and construction that emphasized timely completion of individual service areas, bringing neighborhoods online as they were completed.

"Completing this project months ahead of schedule reflects our commitment to being an exceptional partner to our customers and the dedication of every team member who helped bring this network to life," said Jay Jorgensen, COO, eX² Technology. “We couldn’t be happier for the residents of Holland who now have access to high-speed internet and all that it will allow them to do now, and in the future.”