Study: More Than 4 in 10 U.S. Adults Own or Are Interested in Smart Glasses

While the introduction of AI-enabled smart glasses has prompted widespread privacy concerns, a new report and survey from S&P Global Market Intelligence Kagan finds that AI-enabled smart glasses are beginning to move beyond an emerging technology category and into everyday use.

(Image credit: S&P Market Intelligence)

The research, which highlights reported impacts on productivity, accessibility, and broader consumer experiences among US adults, found that more than 4 in 10 U.S. online adults’ expressed interest in or already own smart glasses. In addition, one in six owners use smart glasses to help manage a disability, with features supporting vision, hearing, and cognitive needs.

"Smart glasses are often discussed as a future technology, but many owners are already reporting practical benefits,” explained Neil Barbour, industry analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence. “Our findings suggest the category is beginning to evolve from another wearable device into a platform for contextual AI assistance, with applications spanning productivity, creativity, accessibility and everyday life.”

Other key findings include:

The report shows that families adopt at nearly twice the general-population rate.

44% of smart glasses owners report greater productivity at work and at home, with hands-free access to information and communication cited as core benefits.

More than a third of owners say smart glasses help them stay present in the moment, and nearly one in five reports spending less time looking at their phone.

(Image credit: S&P Market Intelligence)