SWAC TV Expands Distribution With Dedicated FAST Channel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.—The Southwest Athletic Conference has expanded its SWAC TV with the launch of a dedicated FAST channel, increasing the accessibility and national reach of its programming.

SWAC TV will now be available via Prime Video, Plex, Xumo Play, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV and Dingo TV at no charge. The conference intends to announce more distribution platforms going forward.

“Expanding SWAC TV across leading FAST platforms represents a transformative moment for our conference and is a direct reflection of the tremendous support our fans have shown for SWAC programming,” said SWAC commissioner Charles McClelland. “The growth in our viewership has positioned us to take this significant next step and provide even greater access to our content on platforms that millions of consumers use every day.”

The expanded distribution of SWAC TV represents another major step in the conference's ongoing investment in digital media and broadcast programming. Through the FAST channel, viewers will have access to live sporting events, original programming and additional content highlighting the SWAC's 12 member institutions and 18 conference-sponsored sports.

SWAC has partnered with Triple B Media to operate and distribute the SWAC TV FAST channel across participating platforms.

The SWAC TV FAST channel will officially begin its live sports programming with action from week three of the 2026 college football season on Saturday, Sept. 19.

The FAST channel will complement the conference's existing SWAC TV distribution and provide an additional avenue for fans, alumni and supporters to follow their favorite programs while significantly expanding the potential audience for SWAC athletics.

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