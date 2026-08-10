Report: AVOD May Top 50% of North American Streaming Revenue by End of 2026

LONDON—As consumers continue to feel pressure from the rising cost of living, one researcher predicts that the increasing popularity of ad-supported streaming subscription services will reshape the streaming business.

According to Ampere Analysis, ad tiers are now the dominant monetization model in North America, and the research firm expects them to account for more than half (54%) of total subscription streaming service revenues in the region by year-end. As the world;s most mature streaming market increasingly relies on advertising to drive growth, Ampere says the region offers a clear indication of where the global streaming market is heading.

Ampere expects revenues from advertising alone will exceed $18 billion in North America this year, accounting for more than one-fifth of total subscription OTT revenues for the first time.

(Image credit: Ampere Analysis)

To illustrate how this could influence the world market, North America currently dominates the global ad-supported subscription OTT market, accounting for nearly 60% of global revenue. Platforms in this region benefit from stronger subscription ARPUs, higher CPMs, a more mature connected-TV advertising environment and a greater consumer acceptance of ads. As subscriber growth slows elsewhere, the region is suggesting the direction of travel for the global streaming market, Ampere said. Consumer goods and retail companies are leading the shift to streaming advertising, with Procter & Gamble, Amazon and Walmart accounting for 22% of U.S. subscription OTT advertising impressions so far in 2026.

Amazon’s Prime Video, which began charging subscribers a monthly fee to skip ads starting in 2023, leads the North American ad-supported subscription OTT market, with revenues expected to exceed $14 billion in 2026. In contrast, Netflix and Disney+ have encouraged users to choose their ad tiers, offering a lower price point and fewer ads.

"Advertising has become a fundamental part of streamers' business models, changing both how success is measured and the content they commission,” Ampere Analysis Research Manager Rory Gooderick said. “As subscriber growth slows in mature markets, the focus has shifted towards driving engagement and habitual viewing. The challenge now is to increase monetization without compromising the premium viewing experience that these streamers have spent years cultivating.”