Television Critics Association Revises Bylaws to Address AI

LOS ANGELES—Television Critics Association (TCA) members have voted to amend the organization's bylaws to prohibit generative AI usage in members' work and expand membership criteria to include new forms of content creation.

Recognizing changes in media, TCA—a nonprofit, member-run organization of more than 220 people who cover TV—now welcomes "professional television critics, reporters, writers, editors, and/or hosts who produce insightful, ethical, high-quality television criticism, reporting, and coverage that is distributed to the public."

That includes podcasters and creator-journalists whose work appears across mediums, such as e-mail newsletters and vertical video.

"People trust TCA members for their original reporting, insightful analysis, and helpful reviews, and should be able to find TCA members in any medium," said Andy Dehnart, TCA president and founder of reality blurred. "Our bylaws have always held members to high journalistic standards. These updates reflect how journalism has evolved and the work our members already do while welcoming professional creator-journalists and people who work across new platforms and formats."

TCA's new AI guidelines allow members to use industry-standard tools, but expressly prohibit publishing work produced entirely by generative AI.

"The addition of a clear AI policy ensures our audiences and those in the industry know that TCA members will not misrepresent a machine’s text as their own,” Dehnart explained. “This practice is especially concerning since generative AI is built on the stolen work of TV critics, journalists, media organizations, and other writers and artists. I’m proud that TCA members decided to make clear what is acceptable and what is not.”

The organization also reported that applications are now open at tvcritics.org/apply for those interested in membership. Applicants will be evaluated based on the quality of their work and vetted by TCA’s Board of Directors. TCA members have access to exclusive press conferences, professional development workshops, member-only discounts, and a vibrant community of other professionals who cover TV, among other perks.

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During its annual meeting, members re-elected Kevin Fallon of The Daily Beast and Alex Reif of Laughing Place to new two-year terms as directors. The 2026-27 TCA Board of Directors also includes President Dehnart, Vice President Amy Amatangelo, Secretary Danette Chavez, Treasurer Megan Vick, and Directors Liz Shannon Miller and Matt Mitovitch.