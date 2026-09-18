Element Launches New TiVo-Powered Smart TVs in the U.S.

SAN JOSE, Calif.—TiVo Platform Technologies and Element have announced the availability of new Element smart TVs powered by TiVo in the U.S.

The televisions are available with 4K Ultra High-Definition in 50-inch and 65-inch screen sizes through major online retailers including Amazon.com, Walmart.com, BestBuy.com and Target.com, as well as exclusively at BrandsMart retail locations.

TiVo, which is owned by Xperi, said that the launch represents an important milestone in the continued expansion of TiVo OS in the U.S. market, providing consumers with more opportunities to experience a smart TV platform designed to simplify entertainment discovery and viewing.

TiVo OS brings together live television, streaming apps and personalized content recommendations into a single, intuitive experience that helps viewers spend less time searching and more time enjoying the entertainment they love. By organizing content across entertainment sources and putting discovery at the center of the viewing experience, TiVo helps consumers quickly find something worth watching.

"The smart TV experience should revolve around content, not complexity,” said Geir Skaaden, chief products and services officer at Xperi. “TiVo OS is being used by millions of consumers who spend less time searching and more time enjoying entertainment, and our partnership with Element expands access to that experience for households across the U.S."

"Consumers shouldn't have to choose between value and a great entertainment experience,” added Vlad Kazhdan, president of Element. “With Element smart TVs Powered by TiVo, we're bringing together trusted quality, affordability and an intuitive content-first platform that helps viewers quickly find what they love to watch."