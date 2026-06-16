Spectrum Awards $1.1 Million in Digital Education Grants

STAMFORD, Conn.—Charter Communication’s Spectrum operating brand has awarded $1.1 million in 2026 Spectrum Digital Education grants to 56 nonprofits. Since 2017, Spectrum Digital Education has distributed over $12 million in grants to 233 organizations across the U.S.

This year’s grants will support programs that help people build digital skills and access the technology needed to learn, work and stay connected.

As part of the program, Sectrum Digital Education partners with local nonprofits on programs that expand access to technology and digital skills training in the communities Spectrum serves. Grants have helped create computer and learning labs, provide devices for individuals and families in need, offer digital literacy programs for seniors, deliver career readiness and workforce training to adults and introduce students to hands-on STEM learning.

“Digital access is important for strong communities – it’s at the center of how people learn, work, access services and stay connected to the people and information that matter most,” said Rahman Khan, Group Vice President, Community Impact. “As America’s Connectivity Company, we understand the role technology plays in everyday life, and Spectrum Digital Education supports nonprofits that give communities the skills, tools and support to make the most of it.”

Spectrum also reported that since 2017, Spectrum Digital Education has delivered 438 grants to 233 unique organizations; helped to distribute more than 20,000 laptops and devices; sponsored more than 50,000 digital education classes; supported programs benefitting nearly 225,000 community members across the U.S.

This year’s grants include:

Fund for Public Housing (New York City): Expanding an intergenerational technology program that helps youth and community leaders build digital skills for education, career readiness and community engagement.

Los Angeles Urban League (Los Angeles): Supporting workforce training that equips job seekers and workers with digital skills, career coaching and pathways into high-growth fields.

CARDBOARD Project (Dallas): Providing laptops, digital skills training and workforce preparation for adults experiencing homelessness and other underserved populations.

Acton Digital Inc. (O‘ahu): Supporting a teen-led program that helps seniors build confidence using technology, from telehealth and online safety to everyday digital tools.

MERS Missouri Goodwill Industries (St. Louis): Delivering digital skills workshops and employment resources through a mobile workforce unit.

For more information, visit corporate.charter.com/digital-education/grants .