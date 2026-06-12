Spectrum Reach Taps Anoki AI for Contextual Intelligence

NEW YORK and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—Charter's Spectrum Reach ad sales unit and Anoki AI have announced a deal that gives advertisers even better control and transparency over where their ads appear on streaming television platforms.

As part of the agreement, Spectrum Reach has integrated Anoki's ContextIQ—a platform that analyzes the exact context of connected TV (CTV) moments—across its extensive streaming ad inventory. This allows brands to see in real time exactly what content their ads appear alongside, including live broadcasts of premium national and local news, plus sports and entertainment events.

"Transparency has always been central to Spectrum Reach and our advertisers; teaming up with Anoki helps us to deliver even more context around live content," said Rob Klippel, senior vice president of product, technology and operations, Spectrum Reach. "With AI-powered sub-segment genre classification, marketers can know exactly where their ads appear and invest with greater confidence in inventory that is brand-suitable."

Spectrum Reach has long offered advertisers the ability to match ads with live CTV inventory, like running a pet food commercial during a live dog show.

Now, with Anoki's ContextIQ, Spectrum Reach can deliver scene-level contextual advertising on live broadcasts. Initially, advertisers set guidelines, such as avoiding certain content topics or choosing shows with a specific message and then, using real-time data, ads are matched to the most suitable ad breaks within milliseconds.

For example, when a story about Father's Day runs live on Spectrum News, an advertiser can have its barbecue grill commercial placed to appear seconds later, with real-time placement supported by the Magnite and Index Exchange supply-side platforms (SSPs).

Spectrum Reach's alliance with Anoki reflects growing demand from advertisers for greater transparency and accountability in streaming advertising, particularly live content, where advertisers have traditionally had limited visibility into the context surrounding their ads.

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In the current highly polarized political climate that has made some advertisers wary of advertising on news sites and programs.

Thanks to this integration, advertisers can reach engaged local audiences on, for example, Spectrum News with new clarity and confidence that their ads are appearing alongside content in live broadcasts that aligns with their goals.

"For years, the industry has wanted brand suitability and contextual transparency that goes beyond genre-level controls," said Raghu Kodige, co-founder and CEO, Anoki. "With Spectrum Reach, we're showing that scene- and segment-level video intelligence can work in streaming environments, including live programming, unlocking new ideas on what is possible in advertising."

Horizon Media is among those advertisers that are already using the technology to bring new clarity to live CTV ad placements. "We are focused on giving clients greater transparency and confidence in their CTV investments," said Alexander Stone, Horizon's senior vice president and managing director of enterprise partnerships. "Through our relationship with Spectrum Reach, we can access premium streaming inventory at scale, while Anoki's contextual intelligence gives us deeper visibility into the live content environments where ads appear, from sports and entertainment to local news. That insight helps our clients make smarter, more informed media decisions."