DSPolitical and FreeWheel Partner on Political CTV Ads

DSPolitical, a leading digital advertising company that works with Democrats, and FreeWheel have announced that they will be working together on political advertising in the runup to the mid-term elections.

As part of the alliance, the two company are providing tools that give campaigns the ability to activate first-party voter data through FreeWheel Buyer Cloud and Identity Network to reach validated voters more precisely and at scale across connected TV (CTV) ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

The partnership comes at a time when campaigns are increasingly prioritizing CTV for its ability to combine the impact of television with the precision of digital targeting.

During the 2024 cycle, as campaigns faced tighter timelines, shifting priorities, and unprecedented competition for voter attention, DSPolitical leveraged this approach to deliver measurable results across premium CTV environments. As the first political firm to onboard its voter data through the FreeWheel Identity Network, DSPolitical enabled campaigns to activate deterministic, first-party audiences seamlessly across planning, activation and measurement.

DSPolitical reported that its work with Freewheel in 2024 led to:

18x higher match performance on incoming premium CTV bid requests, compared with other leading identity providers.

Over 30% faster audience onboarding through Buyer Cloud, compared with other leading platforms.

The two companies said that those gains demonstrate not only incremental improvement, but DSPolitical’s ability to eliminate common sources of delay and data degradation as its clients prepare for midterms, where speed, accuracy, and adaptability could help decide who wins and who loses.

“The difference between winning and losing in 2026 could come down to a handful of persuadable voters in a few key districts,” said Mark Jablonowski, CEO of DSPolitical. “When the stakes are this high, Democrats can’t risk close calls. Campaigns need every possible advantage, and that means being able to activate high-quality voter data quickly and at scale across CTV to reach and persuade the exact right voters. That is exactly what our first-of-its-kind partnership with FreeWheel enables.”

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DSPolitical’s data, speed, and precision are backed by the deterministic identity foundation of the FreeWheel Identity Network and Comcast’s national footprint. By anchoring identity at the household level—even as signals change—DSPolitical can maintain accuracy, manage frequency, and avoid wasted impressions across premium CTV.

“DSPolitical’s success demonstrates what’s possible when political advertisers can activate first-party voter data through a cross-device identity framework built specifically for television,” said Eric Davis, head of independent and political, programmatic demand, FreeWheel. “Unlike probabilistic only approaches, FreeWheel’s identity framework enables higher-fidelity audience matching, consistent reach across streaming environments, and the confidence to activate voter data reliably at scale. Now, political buyers have the performance and control they need as we look ahead to future election cycles.”

As political advertisers prepare for the 2026 midterms, DSPolitical and FreeWheel continue to demonstrate how deterministic identity, access to premium inventory, and streamlined activation can help campaigns move faster, waste less, and reach voters with confidence when it matters most.