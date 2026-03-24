Witbe Unveil AI-Native Video Streaming Test, Monitoring Infrastructure At 2026 NAB Show

NEW YORK—Witbe will demonstrate how artificial intelligence is changing streaming services are tested and monitored with the introduction of an AI-powered infrastructure that replaces traditional script-based automation with real-time execution, analysis and operations on real devices across real networks during the 2026 NAB Show, April 18-22, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The company will unveil an infrastructure in which AI is embedded across every layer of the platform —from real devices to automation, operations and observability. The solution actively drives how streaming services are tested and monitored.

Built on proprietary technology developed over more than 20 years, including MOS-based video quality measurement and intelligent device control, this infrastructure connects four layers into a single system: real-device execution (Witbox), AI-driven automation (Agentic SDK), operational control (REC) and intelligent analysis (Smartgate).

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At its foundation is a global network of thousands of Witbox robots deployed across ISPs, telcos and streaming platforms and the Agentic SDK, introduced in mid-February as part of Witbe Suite 41—an automation framework that lets teams generate and execute tests through natural language, hybrid pre-built workflows or full code-based customization.

Together, they enable testing and monitoring workflows that adapt to application changes, scale across environments and remain resilient across releases without constant script maintenance.

Through Remote Eye Controller (REC) —Witbe’s virtual Network Operations Center— teams can now interact directly with their testing infrastructure using natural language.

They can:

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Instantly trigger tests across one or hundreds of real devices.

Launch ad-hoc validations without scripting.

Organize devices and streams dynamically by service, region or use case.

Monitor execution in real time across global environments.

Instead of managing tools, writing scripts or coordinating environments, teams instruct the system, and execution happens immediately. This introduces a new operational model where testing becomes interactive, continuous and operational.

Witbe’s AI-driven analysis and issue detection intelligence layer is powered by the company’s Smartgate observability platform, which continuously analyzes test results at scale.

Instead of waiting for teams to investigate issues, Smartgate identifies, explains and prioritizes them proactively. It:

Identifies and categorizes issues automatically.

Compares failed and successful executions to determine root causes.

Detects quality degradation across devices, ISPs and regions.

Surfaces patterns across large volumes of executions.

This shifts teams from reactive troubleshooting to continuous quality control.

See Witbe at 2026 NAB Show booth W2051.