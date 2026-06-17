MediaKind Completes Merger with Harmonic’s Video Business
Combined video infrastructure business will have more than $250 million in annual revenue
DENVER—MediaKind has announced the successful completion of its merger with Harmonic’s video business, creating an independent video infrastructure company with more than $250 million in annual revenue.
The integrated portfolio went live at mediakind.com on June 17.
MediaKind reported that the combined company enters the market with more than $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), and over $150 million in annual appliance revenue. Bringing together complementary strengths across SaaS streaming, appliance platforms and cloud video technologies, MediaKind said that it serves a global blue-chip customer base and is uniquely positioned to help the media industry navigate the next era of streaming and video delivery.
“Bringing these two teams together under one roof is a powerful moment, creating a stronger, more capable partner for the media industry at a time of significant change.” said Allen Broome, CEO of MediaKind. “Outstanding technology, deep expertise, and a shared obsession with customer success — we’re ready to build something exceptional.”
To coincide with the merger, MediaKind has launched its new website. Visitors can now explore how the company is bringing together cloud-native software, SaaS services, and proven video infrastructure into a single, integrated offering at www.mediakind.com.
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George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.