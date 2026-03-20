Survey: Fans Prefer Sports on Broadcast Over Streaming

WASHINGTON—A new NAB blog post highlights a recent TVB survey that documented a widespread preference by sports enthusiasts for games on free broadcast TV versus streaming.

The study found that for sports enthusiasts, linear television is the preferred way to view sports, including football, basketball, baseball, hockey, golf, soccer, auto racing and tennis. About 90% of sports enthusiasts told researchers that it is important for local sports to be shown on local broadcast TV and three out of four sports enthusiasts reported that they watch sports on local broadcast TV at least twice a week.

“Recently released data from the 2026 TVB Sports Survey confirms that fans want [sports]...to remain free and accessible on local television,” the NAB blog noted. “More sports enthusiasts chose broadcast television as their way to view sports, including football, basketball, baseball, hockey, golf, soccer, auto racing or tennis.

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The findings come at a time when the Federal Communications Commission has opened an inquiry into broadcast sports rights that seeks, in part, to address the impact of the shift of sports rights from free broadcasting outlets to streaming. A number of studies have found that the shift is making it harder for fans to follow their favorite teams and that it has increased the cost of viewing sports programming.

“With games increasingly scattered across subscription platforms, fans are being asked to navigate a fragmented and costly viewing experience. Viewers are looking for simple and reliable access to their favorite sports, including hometown games and marquee nationwide events,” the NAB said. “As policymakers and leagues consider the future of sports distribution, this data offers a clear directive: ensure that live sports remain widely available on local broadcast television. Because when the biggest moments happen, Americans should not have to search for them. They should be able to turn on their local station and be part of something bigger.”

More information about the survey is available here; viewers can learn more about this issue at nab.org/GameOn .