Meet the ‘Omni-Viewer’

Prototypes of Pearl TV’s proposed lower-cost converter boxes will be on display at the ATSC Booth during the 2026 NAB Show.

Pearl TV’s over-the-air converter box survey, released last month, reveals the existence of a long-suspected viewer class.

As the industry awaits a rulemaking from the Federal Communications Commission it hopes will bring certainty to the end of ATSC 1.0 to make way for a full rollout of 3.0, Pearl TV appears to be attempting to reassure regulators with research showing over-the-air TV viewers are willing to spring for an inexpensive converter box to ensure post-transition reception.

The research, conducted by Magid and released in the “Pearl TV Over-The-Air Converter Box: Consumer Key Findings” report, asked 600 adults 25-65 years old who watch a minimum of two hours of OTA TV per week what they thought about the prospect of shelling out a few dollars for a one-time purchase of a converter “to maintain free access to local TV content without recurring monthly fees.”

Spoiler alert: Four out of five respondents would buy a converter box with basic features. That should give some peace of mind to the commission if it chooses to set a date or dates certain for a 1.0 sunset as NAB has petitioned rather than continue with a voluntary transition, albeit with fewer regulatory restrictions.

While highly pertinent to the transition discussion, the thing that caught my eye was the report identifying the “emergence of the ‘Omni-Viewer’ segment” of OTA TV fans.

Who are omni-viewers? The “tech-savvy group… who intentionally blend free local broadcasting with digital streaming,” the report said.

“Nearly two-thirds of antenna users also subscribe to streaming services, demonstrating that, for these consumers, broadcast television is complementing, rather than being replaced by, modern digital platforms,” it said.

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I’ve long suspected this class of TV viewer exists. After all, I am one. I’ve also suspected TV broadcasters can take advantage of the existence of this set of viewers who are equally adept at streaming content via the internet and OTA TV. Here are three ways they can:

• Cement viewer loyalty and grow the OTA audience. Installing a rooftop antenna or one in the attic isn’t especially hard but neither is it particularly easy or convenient. (Was that really a brown recluse spider I saw in the roof rafters as I squirmed on my back across the ceiling joist?) But with OFDM-based ATSC 3.0, a simple indoor antenna may be all that’s needed for reliable reception. That may be enough for omni-viewers to spread the word to their friends and family.

• Enhance the viewing experience with interactivity. Broadcasters already have some experience leveraging both OTA and streaming delivery of television, à la Broadcast Enhanced Streaming Channels and RUN3TV-based program start over. How else might they enhance TV viewing and benefit economically? Targeted ads, QR code-triggered shopping carts and others not-yet imagined or at least made public?

• Hyper-local news and advertising content. Who needs the expense and headache of local SFNs and deploying LDM solutions if it’s possible to deliver specific, targeted news and commercials to neighborhoods, districts and other defined zones? Even to individual omni-viewers?

Bottom line: The omni-viewer has arrived. Broadcasters need to begin acting like it.

Email Phil Kurz at tvtechphil@gmail.com.