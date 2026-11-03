LPTV Advocates Continue to Push for Voluntary 1.0 Shutdown

Low-power TV broadcasters told the FCC last week that while they support a transition from ATSC 1.0 to 3.0, they don’t support Sinclair’s push for a coordinated, nationwide transition that would include them

In a letter to the FCC, the Low Power Television Broadcasters Association (“LPTVBA”), addressed the Commission's current NPRM to accelerate the transition to ATSC 3.0.

Broadcasters, led by the NAB have proposed a nationwide shutdown of 1.0 (aka “sunset”) at the end of 2028 in the top 55 U.S. markets with the remaining markets sunsetting 1.0 at the end of 2030. Those dates were proposed nearly two years ago and as the commission has delayed a final decision, it’s now highly unlikely that those deadlines will hold.

There are approximately 1,760 licensed Low Power Television (LPTV) stations and 397 licensed Class A television stations in the United States. LPTVA has been a strong advocate for allowing broadcasters to transmit 5G broadcast as an alternative to ATSC 3.0, an idea that has not set well with broadcasters, particularly Sinclair Senior Vice President of Technology Mark Aitken, who says 5G can be transmitted via 3.0.

The LPTVA, which said it supports all broadcast standards, told the FCC that individual LPTV stations should decide for themselves on which standard would best serve its viewers.

"If full-power stations wish to mandate a standard for full-power television, we stand behind the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB),” LPVTA President Frank Copsidas wrote. “However, we do not believe Class A stations should be included in any such request, as they are LPTV at heart with more regulatory requirements and contour protection, but not with all the benefits of full power. LPTVBA is strongly opposed to any mandate for translators, LPTV, or Class A stations.”

“In its February 26, 2025 Petition for Rulemaking filed with the FCC in GN Docket No. 16-142 seeking a mandatory transition to ATSC 3.0, the NAB explicitly stated that it ‘does not recommend subjecting low power television stations or television translator stations to any requirement to transition to ATSC 3.0,’’ he added.

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Copsidas said Sinclair’s call for a coordinated, organized nationwide transition and a sunset of ATSC 1.0 signals, “while consistent with its comments in this proceeding, must not be construed or applied in a manner that imposes a mandatory transition or sunset on LPTV, Class A, or translator stations.

Copsidas asked the FCC to allow LPTV broadcasters more flexibility in choosing their own path.

“LPTV stations will continue to serve all the broadcast television viewers left behind by ATSC 3.0, which currently comprises 85-90% of television viewers,” he said. “Maintaining ATSC 1.0 service on LPTV channels ensures that free, over-the-air local television remains universally available during and after any full-power transition, protectin