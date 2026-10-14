American Amplifier Technologies Acquires ERI

Electronics Research Inc. has a new owner.

American Amplifier Technologies LLC, which in recent years has purchased several familiar broadcast companies including Shively Labs and Kathrein-Scala, now has acquired majority ownership of ERI from Tom Silliman.

The terms were not disclosed.

Silliman, its president/CEO since 1977, is retiring.

ERI designs, manufactures and installs broadcast antennas, towers, transmission line, filters and combiners.

AAT owner Steve Wilde told Radio World that he will continue its products and operations, including its facility in Chandler, Ind. ERI customers, he said, should expect continuity in service, support and business relationships, and can continue communicating with their contacts through existing channels.

“The acquisition is intended to strengthen ERI by providing additional resources, expanded capabilities and continued investment in the company’s long-term success,” he said.

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He highlighted ERI’s significant market share in broadcast antennas and said its other offerings compliment AAT’s business. He noted the companies’ combined engineering, manufacturing, RF laboratory analysis, field-service and installation capabilities.

“We see tremendous opportunity in ERI. It has a long-standing reputation for producing proven, high-quality products and has earned the loyalty and trust of its customers.”

ERI, he continued, has “an exceptional facility, a highly capable structural steel division and extensive engineering expertise. What truly sets ERI apart is its unique combination of manufacturing capabilities and an installation division. Few companies in the industry can offer this level of expertise and capability.”

Background

AAT makes and carries a diverse line of RF products. Wilde founded the company in 2008, along with sister firm SWE Services.

Over the past seven years he has been active at seeking acquisition opportunities.

In 2019 AAT acquired Mauna Towers, which operates tower facilities in Hawaii and Arizona. In 2023, it purchased antenna and filter manufacturer Shively Labs and also started a partnership with System Engineering Solutions . Then in late 2025, AAT acquired Kathrein Broadcast USA , also known as Kathrein-Scala.

AAT is based in Citrus Heights near Sacramento, Calif. Kathrein-Scala continues to run out of White City near Medford, Ore. [Read a history of AAT .]

“ERI, Shively and Kathrein-Scala are names that generations of broadcast engineers know and trust,” Wilde said.

“We recognize the responsibility that comes with bringing companies with those histories together. We intend to protect what makes each of these companies special while giving the personnel and technologies new opportunities to grow.”

Electronics Research Inc. was founded during World War II, making antennas for military aircraft. Later moving into broadcasting, its innovations have included the Rototiller antenna line, the Lambda optimized FM mounting system and Cogwheel master FM antennas.

In 2003 ERI acquired Andrew Corp.’s Broadcast Products business, including its television antenna products, rigid transmission-line products and related broadcast RF components.

Wilde called ERI “an exceptional company with a remarkable history.”

ERI’s headquarters and main manufacturing facility include over 100,000 square feet of manufacturing, design and office space. The facility also houses a 70,000-cubic-foot anechoic chamber, which according to ERI’s website is the largest of its kind in North America. [Read a history of ERI .]

The Silliman name has long been associated with ERI. Robert Silliman was involved with the company from its earliest years, eventually becoming one of its owners. Tom joined the company in 1969 and became president/CEO in 1977. Robert received the NAB Engineering Achievement Award in 1993, and Tom received it in 2008. Robert Silliman died in 2001.

“One of our primary goals is to honor Tom Silliman’s legacy by continuing his commitment to quality, engineering excellence and innovation, while expanding our capabilities to better serve the broadcast community,” Wilde said in the announcement.