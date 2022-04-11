Rohde & Schwarz to Demo 5G Broadcast at 2022 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Rohde & Schwarz has announced that it will demonstrate multiple end-to-end workflows for broadcasters, highlighting clear migration paths from SDI to IP to the cloud at 2022 NAB Show (opens in new tab) between April 23 to 27 in Las Vegas.

The company will be showing platform agnostic studio production, playout and transcoding capabilities, that delivers all the robustness that broadcasters and production companies expect from traditional broadcast workflows with added flexibility and scalability that the cloud offers, Rohde & Schwarz announced.

In partnership with Qualcomm, Rohde & Schwarz is also showcasing 5G Broadcast with a full end-to-end live streaming demonstration at the show. The demonstration will deliver content to smartphone devices and highlight Broadcast/Multicast capabilities over 5G. Content will be re-transmitted using a 5G Broadcast signal over-the-air, giving show attendees a first-hand look at an advanced live mobile experience.

“Broadcasters and content providers need solutions that support their growth strategies and allow their businesses to adapt to our rapidly shifting market,” explained Jörg Fries, vice president broadcast, amplifier and media solutions at Rohde & Schwarz. “Whatever technology they migrate to, the 24/7 capability and uncompromising quality that lies at the heart of the media and entertainment businesses must never be disrupted. Rohde & Schwarz understands this fundamental business need and we continue to deliver the rock-solid reliability that our brand is known for, combined with the futureproofing and agility of cloud and innovations like that of 5G Broadcast.”

As part of its commitment to helping customers make their journey from SDI to IP to cloud in ways that meet their specific needs, Rohde & Schwarz will also be offering a comprehensive range of solutions that deliver on-premise and/or virtualizable workflows.

Other key highlights of the companies plans during the 2022 NAB Show include: