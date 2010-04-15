TV Technology Announces STAR, Mario Awards for the 2010 NAB Show



LAS VEGAS, NV (April 15, 2010) - TV Technology has announced the recipients for the coveted STAR and Mario Awards presented at the 2010 NAB Show.



Now celebrating its tenth anniversary, the STAR Awards (for Superior Technology Award Recipient) are designed to celebrate and showcase the preeminent technological innovations available to the media industry. A panel of judges consisting of TV Technology editors and columnists reviewed a variety of products and services, examined the technical applications and their overall contribution to the industry, and then submitted their award nominees.



“Every year, the NAB show serves as the launching pad for thousands of new products and services for audio and video professionals,” said Tom Butts, TV Technology Editor-in-Chief. “Our panel of editors walked the show floor in search of the most innovative technologies. The products and services that we selected for the STAR Award made the cut—they demonstrated their ability to help advance the acquisition and distribution of entertainment and information across the media spectrum.”



Organized in 1993, the Mario Awards were established to recognize products that represent significant technical breakthroughs—many of these products and services have gone on to significantly impact the future of audio and video technology. The awards are named after Mario Orazio, a pseudonym for a nameless engineer and a renowned technology columnist for TV Technology who pens the industry’s most widely read column “The Masked Engineer.” The awards are given out annually at the NAB Show to companies that demonstrate forward thinking and technical excellence in their products.



Recipients of the STAR Awards are:



3ALITY – TS series 3D camera rigs

Avid – Media Composer 5

Axon Digital Design – G3D100 3 Gbps stereoscopic and transmission tool

Beat the Traffic – Touch Technology for TV Traffic Reporting

Belden – 1694D Precision Digital Video Cable

Broadcast Pix – Granite

Blackmagic Design – Pocket Ultrascope

Canon – HJex8.5B Optically Stabilized ENG Lens

Cinedeck – Cinedeck

Cineform – For their collaboration on Cinedeck

Ensemble Designs – Brighteye 3G/HD/SD SDI to HDMI Converter

Evertz – Intelligain Compressed Domain Module

Ericsson – 3D Content Delivery Solution

FOR-A – CEQ-100HS processor

Pace-Fujinon – Shadow D 2D/3D acquisition system

GMS Cobham – VMT

Grass Valley – Ignite Konnect

Haivision – VFi Control

Harris – CMN-LA Loudness Analyzer

Immersive Media – Dodeca 2360 camera system

JVC – IF-2D3D1 Stereoscopic Image Processor

K5600 – Big-Eye Fresnel

Linear Acoustic – LQ-1000 Loudness Quality Meter

Link Electronics – PFT-90/PFR-90 fiber optic transmitter and receiver set

Litepanels – MicroPro Hybrid LED oncamera light

Marshall Electronics – V-LCD50-HDMI portable field monitor

Miranda – 3DX-3901

Nevion – FlashCase

Newtek – TriCaster model TCXD850

Panasonic – AG-3DA1 3D camcorder

Petrol – Cambio CA001 Carrying Case/Tripod

Pixel Power – Video Switch Panel for Brandmaster

RF Central – MicroLite HD

Snell – Kahuna 360

Sony – PVM-740 OLED Field Monitor

Tektronix – WVR8200/8300 digital signal analyzer

Telestream – Vantage

Triveni Digital – ESG Mobile Capability for Guidebuilder Metadata Platform

TVLogic – TFM-150W OLED monitor

Utah Scientific – 400/XL 1056x1056 router

VBrick – Mobile Broadcast System

Wohler – AMP2-16V Series



Recipients of the Mario Awards are:



ARRI – Alexa Cameras

Blackmagic Design – UltraStudio Pro USB-3

Digital Anarchy – Beauty Box plug-in

Dolby – PRM-4200 Reference Monitor

Elemental Technologies – Elemental Live Streaming Processor

Mojo Pro Audio – Uncompressed Digital Wireless Microphone Transmitter/Receiver

Panasonic – AF-100 4/3-inch Camera

Singular Software – DualEyes Dual-Aystem Audio Sync Plug-in

Sony – NXCAM HXR-NX5U Camera

Zylite – Active Diffusion





