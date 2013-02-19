TV Globo chooses Glookast ingest solutions
Glookast announces that TV Globo’s International Business Division (DNI) has selected GLOOBOX Capturer HR and Ingester for its HD post-production infrastructure.
DNI is TV Globo’s division responsible for repurposing telenovelas and mini-series for export to over one hundred countries throughout the world.
Designed with high-end post and finishing applications in mind, GLOOBOX Capturer HR generates MXF files with up to three resolutions (proxy, editing and finishing) from HD-SDI feeds. GLOOBOX Capturer HR writes these into multiple production servers and nearline/parking storage systems, while checking the metadata into production asset management systems.
GLOOBOX Ingester is a multistream ingest solution that provides a seamless workflow to move MXF files generated by digital cameras, such as GoPro, XDCAM HD, DVCPRO, AVC-Intra, RED R3D, HDCAM SR, and ARRIRAW, into production servers and asset management systems, while generating low resolution proxy files for browsing and logging.
