Satellite Update for Feb. 22, 2013

From FCC Report SAT-00931, “Actions Taken:”



• The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted Intelsat License LLC special temporary authority (STA) for 30 days to continue to provide fixed satellite service (FSS) from Intelsat 701 at 157.0 degrees east longitude (EL) using 3700-4200 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.7 GHz, 11.7-11.95 GHz, and 12.5-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). Telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) operations are authorized on specified C-band frequencies.



• Intelsat License LLC received STA for 60 days to provide FSS, on a temporary basis, from Intelsat 706 at 157.0 degrees EL using 3700-4200 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.7 GHz, and 12.5-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14,5 GHz (Earth-to-space). TT&C is authorized on specified C-band frequencies.



• The Satellite Division granted, with conditions, STA to Intelsat License LLC for 30 days to conduct TT&C operations necessary to maintain Galaxy 11 at 55.6 degrees west longitude using specified Ku-band frequencies.



