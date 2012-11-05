Primestream to spotlight FORK 3.5

At CCW 2012, Primestream will highlight FORK 3.5, the newest version of the FORK Production Suite for managing and automating broadcast workflows.

With new features, technological improvements and integration with third-party broadcast workflows, FORK 3.5 is designed to be even more responsive, powerful, extendable and adept at managing large-scale and multi-site installations. Improvements to FORK's underlying technology — such as FORK Drones, dynamic metadata forms and scripts — increase the software's stability, reliability and functionality, enabling FORK 3.5 to manage larger installations more efficiently and operate within today's workflows for multiscreen delivery.

Also on show at CCW will be FORK Logger 1.0, a new cross-platform module that's part of the FORK Production Suite 3.5, and FORK Xchange Suite 1.5, an application that gives broadcasters instant Web access to content on their FORK Production servers from any Windows, Mac or iOS device. In addition, the company will demonstrate the enhanced level of integration of FORK with both Adobe Premiere Pro and the new Adobe Creative Suite 6 Production Premium on Windows and Mac OS X.