FOX chooses Dalet Sports Factory for new sports network

FOX has selected Dalet Digital Media Systems’ Dalet Sports Factory as the end-to-end production and Media Asset Management system for the company’s brand new, national, multisport cable network — FOX Sports 1 (FS1).

The new channel will launch mid-August with an impressive roster of live sports including college basketball and football, NASCAR, soccer and UFC. Dalet Sports Factory will provide the essential MAM underlayer that will manage the channel’s workflows and content—from ingest through production to on-air broadcast and archiving. Dalet Brio servers will be used for nearly a hundred channels of video ingest.

“We need the kind of robust and flexible MAM that Dalet Sports Factory provides to handle the scale and complexity of FS1,” says Andrea Berry, Senior Vice President, Media Services. “We’ll be producing huge volumes of content for this new channel and Dalet’s metadata management capability will be very important.”

“The Dalet MAM will play the role of orchestrator managing ingest and production on a large scale and breaking down the silos of production to create a more fluid and efficient workflow,” says Julien Decaix, General Manager, Dalet US and Latin America. “Production teams will benefit from built-in Dalet tools to help their creative endeavors and our metadata management capabilities will also make it easier for FS1 to create content for alternate platforms. Looking forward, the Dalet Sports Factory system can readily scale to meet additional workflows and channels, and our technology platform is easily adapted to future technologies.”

Dalet Sports Factory is an open system and provides seamless integrations with broadcast and IT systems, including industry-standard NLEs with exchanges of both media and metadata (including parent/child relationships of assets). Sports Factory is built on Dalet’s MAM platform, which provides lifecycle content and metadata management with comprehensive and customizable data schemes that will allow FS1 to catalogue multisport content with the most relevant and detailed data fields and to create data models that also facilitate multiplatform distribution.

The integrated workflow engine seamlessly formats and distributes content for enhanced viewing on digital platforms. Dalet Sports Factory also includes essential tools for ingest, editing and distribution as well as many sports-specific tools such as logging and highlight creation.