Mobile TV Group’s 56FLEX Takes on Major Assignment for Chicago Sports Network

CHICAGO—Mobile TV Group (MTG)’s 56FLEX mobile production unit has found a home here assisting Chicago Sports Network in covering the Chicago White Sox, Bulls and Blackhawks.

“At Chicago Sports Network, our focus is on delivering high-quality, compelling broadcasts that match the energy of the teams and fans we represent,” said Joe Riley, executive vice president of production, programming and broadcast operations at the network.

“56FLEX has supported that mission by providing the tools and flexibility needed to execute consistently across multiple venues and sports,” he said. “From the White Sox to the Bulls and Blackhawks, it has helped us maintain the level of production our viewers expect.”

The mobile unit is outfitted with a Grass Valley Kayenne K-Frame XP Switcher, Evertz NATX IP Router, RTS ADAM-M Matrix System, EVS XT-VIA Servers, Sony HDC-5500 SSMO cameras with Canon lenses and a Calrec Artemis console. To date, most games have been produced in 1080p HDR, MTG said.

56FLEX includes a visitor mobile unit (VMU) to enable dual-feed production of games on-site or from a cloud control room, it said.

The unit’s inaugural broadcast a March 29 Los Angeles Angels-Chicago White Sox game. Since then, it has delivered 57 home broadcasts for the network and will continue covering Major League Baseball’s White Sox, the National Hockey League’s Blackhawks and the National Basketball Association’s Bulls as their seasons progress.

