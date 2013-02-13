Espial completes ANT acquisition

On-demand TV software and solutions provider Espial Group has completed the previously announced acquisition of ANT.

After initially entering into a cooperation agreement with ANT on Nov. 30, 2012, Espial has purchased all of the outstanding shares of ANT in exchange for all cash consideration.

ANT, headquartered in Cambridge, England, provides IP, hybrid, and connected-TV products and services. Its customers include major TV manufacturers, set-top box vendors, broadcasters and service providers. ANT has deployed high-performance software featuring rich HTML5 user experiences across set-top boxes, tablets, and smartphones.