Clark Wire & Cable names Ken Bernd as new national sales manager
Clark Wire & Cable has appointed Ken Bernd to the position of national sales manager.
In this role, Bernd will be responsible for implementing business development strategies and managing its sales force.
Bernd has more than 30 years of experience in the industry. For the past 21 years, Bernd has served as the Inside Sales Manager at Gepco International, where he developed and managed both domestic and international sales.
