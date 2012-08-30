Chyron announces HyperXLP on-air graphics system

Chyron has announced the HyperXLP, a dual-channel-capable broadcast graphics platform in a compact 1RU design. Ideal for live news, sports and OB productions, HyperXLP occupies just a quarter of the space of a standard HyperX system and consumes half as much power.

The system’s graphics engine is built on the latest Intel multi-core processor and is designed to simultaneously manipulate 3D graphics faster than before. It also allows stereoscopic 3-D graphics to be built easily from existing scenes without any modification. With these capabilities, operators can create, edit and update eye-catching graphics easily.

Hyper XLP offers quick manual updates, as well as a set of update tools, including ODBC connections, Adobe XMP metada and the Chyron Intelligent Interface. The system is compatible with a broad range of graphic content and integrates easily into existing workflows.