Anton/Bauer unveils AB Direct VU

Anton/Bauer has unveiled its AB Direct VU COFDM diversity receiver/monitor. The unit is a collaboration bewteen Anton/Bauer and sister company Integrated Microwave Technologies. It offers a compact, portable system that includes a handheld monitor plus receiver — all powered usnig Anton/Bauer Gold Mounts and batteries.

AB Direct VU displays COFDM video transmissions using a built-in 9in 16:9 format screen. The bright, high-resolution 1200-NIT, 1080i HD LCD screen makes the unit suitable for a variety of uses, including ENG/EFP, cine and film production, and sporting events. The screen is easy to read in daylight and featuers a simple-to-use menu-driven interface.

AB Direct VU can receive up to 12 camera positions and send video over Ethernet to remote software or hardward decoders as well as stream shots live over the Internet via IP. It features audio connections and two speakers. The bandwidth is customizable between channels 6, 7 and 8.