Amberfin supports video ingest for U.K. broadcasters

AmberFin, has introduced of group of new file-based media ingest and transcode products that support the U.K. Digital Production Partnership (DPP) initiative. The DPP is a British broadcast industry initiative aimed to help broadcasters maximize the benefits of digital production. It is an industry collaboration led by ITV, BBC and Channel 4 with the active participation of Channel Five, Sky, S4C and the independent production sector

The DPP-specific media file transcoder (iCR-100-DPP) and ingest workstation (iCR-300-DPP) reflect AmberFin’s aim of addressing the broadest range of media organizations with enterprise level solutions that are designed to meet their specific business needs.

The iCR-300-DPP media ingest workstation and iCR-100-DPP transcoder are both designed specifically to create high-quality MXF-wrapped AVC-Intra or SMPTE D10 assets compliant with the AMWA AS-11 specification and DPP guidelines from tape or line sources. Available as a standalone workstation or scalable enterprise solution, both systems reflect a design that is optimized for easy integration and operation with proven interoperability in multi-vendor environments.