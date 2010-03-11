Xytech Systems Names Dolan as Executive VP

Greg Dolan

Xytech Systems, a Burbank, Calif.-based workflow, scheduling and asset management company, has announced that Greg Dolan has appointed as its executive vice president. Dolan will be responsible for sales, marketing and system implementations, as well as charting the strategic direction of the company.



“We are thrilled to bring Greg’s experience and his track record of innovation and growth to our management team,” said Richard Gallagher, president and CEO of Xytech Systems. “Xytech has always separated itself from the competition not just with products, but also with our deep understanding of our clients. Greg’s insight, along with his well-documented ability to convert industry knowledge into effective client solutions, is a powerful addition to our team.”



Dolan joined Xytech Systems in May 2009, after serving as ScheduALL’s vice president and general manager for the past decade. He has also held positions with the New York Media Group and Sedgwick James.



