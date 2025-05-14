Charter Names Jake Perlman EVP, Chief Technology & Information Officer

STAMFORD, Conn.—Charter Communications, Inc. has named Jake Perlman executive vice president, chief technology and information officer (CTIO).

In this newly created role, Perlman will expand his existing duties leading the software development and IT team to now include oversight of the connectivity technology and technology operations organizations. This will fully integrate software, engineering and technology operations

Perlman will continue to be based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

“To deliver seamless connectivity and entertainment across our converged mobile, WiFi, internet and video products requires greater integration of our network and software platforms,” said Rich DiGeronimo, president, product and technology, to whom Perlman will continue to report. “Adding the Connectivity Technology and Technology Operations teams under Jake’s leadership will accelerate high quality technology delivery and improve the experiences for our customers and employees. Jake possesses the ideal blend of architectural vision and detail orientation, and he has a relentless pursuit of root cause to drive scaled architectural change, which is a critical attribute for continuous improvement.”

Perlman has a long history of technology delivery and operations leadership, Charter said in making the announcement.

He joined Charter in 2016 after serving as the chief information officer (CIO) of Bright House Networks. He has held multiple senior technology leadership roles at Charter, including SVP of software development, where he led the services development of the top-rated Spectrum TV App as well as the launch of Advanced Home WiFi.

Perlman has been EVP, software development and IT for the past four years, leading multiple development and operations organizations including service experience technology that builds and operates customer and employee tools; artificial intelligence and machine learning platforms, Spectrum Mobile and Spectrum Business systems, compute platforms, cybersecurity, labs and integration testing, software architecture, and internal IT.

He spent much of his earlier career at Qwest and CenturyLink (now Lumen), rotating through various areas of information technology while gaining increasingly senior roles.

Perlman serves on the National Board of Directors for Girl Scouts of the USA, and he holds a bachelor’s degree from Brown University and an MBA from the University of Colorado Boulder’s Leeds School of Business.