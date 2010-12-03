Wyoming PBS station captures HD in the field with Hitachi cameras

Wyoming PBS station KCWC-DT has purchased four Hitachi HD cameras as part of an upgrade of its 32ft digital production truck, which travels across the state to cover the Wyoming state legislature in Cheyenne, political debates and sporting events.

The upgrade of the satellite truck is being implemented in two phases over the next year and a half. The first step was to purchase the Hitachi SK-HD1000 cameras, which will initially be used in SD mode, in tandem with a Ross Synergy 2M/E SD switcher.

The cameras are outfitted with Angenieux HD ENG lenses, including two 19x7.3 AIF HD telephoto lenses, a 14x4.5 AIF super-wide-angle HD lens and a 26x7.8 AIF telephoto lens.

Kyle Nicholoff, production services manager for Wyoming PBS, said the SK-HD1000 cameras produce beautiful pictures at an attractive price point. While the SK-HD1000 cameras are currently being used in SD mode, they’re actually acquiring sharper and more accurate SD pictures than what the station previously produced with existing Hitachi SD cameras.

The new HD cameras are replacing four Hitachi SK-900 EFP SD cameras, which will continue to be used in the station’s studio for PBS pledge drives and a monthly public affairs show called “Wyoming Perspectives.” Wyoming PBS has a long history of using Hitachi cameras starting with the SK-96 studio camera back in 1982.

The SK-HD1000 features three, 2/3in progressive scan 2.2 million pixel CCDs that allow the camera to produce an image with 1100 TV lines of resolution, a quiet S/N ratio of 60dB, and F11@2000 Lux sensitivity. The camera system is configured with Hitachi’s digital HD triax transmission system.

Wyoming PBS is located on the campus of Central Wyoming College (CWC) in Riverton, WY. The school offers a TV broadcasting curriculum that gives students the opportunity to gain real-world experience in Wyoming PBS’ studio facilities. Adjacent to the studio, a control room houses a Grass Valley Kayak 2M/E HD switcher, Soundcraft Spirit 16-channel audio board, and Avid Deko 2000 live graphics system. After training on the equipment, students often serve as cameras operators on the station’s local productions.