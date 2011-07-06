WJCT automates video workflow with Telestream Vantage

Local Jacksonville, FL, station, WJCT, has selected Telestream's Vantage enterprise-class server software to solve a number of video workflow challenges. WJCT upgraded to Vantage to take advantage of its ability to automate a greater number of the station's workflow processes, enabling producers to create more content for television, radio and the Web.

Vantage allows WJCT to create intelligent video workflows. These include determining if content is curtained or letterboxed and automatically performing actions based on those findings. The station also uses Vantage to monitor editing systems, move and convert material for master control, the Web and the PBS Cove project with minimal user intervention.