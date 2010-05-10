Wheatstone Appoints Master Distributor for Latin America

NEW BERN, N.C.: Wheatstone Corp. today announced a “major reorganization of its Latin American market,” naming 305 Broadcast as the Master Distributor for South and Central America.



“We decided that one strong highly organized distributor is better than several smaller, less focused dealers,” said Wheatstone President Gary Snow.



The distributor will handle Wheatstone’s entire Vorsis signal processing line, including the new AirAura Digital Spectral Processor, introduced at the 2010 NAB 2010 Show in Las Vegas last month. 305 Broadcast will also now sell exclusively Wheatstone and Audioarts Engineering Networking products in their marketplace.