Weigel’s WMLW to Air Milwaukee Bucks Games

MILWAUKEE—Weigel Broadcasting has announced a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks to broadcast the NBA team’s games for the second consecutive season.

As part of the agreement, Weigel is broadcasting five Bucks games on independent station WMLW, known locally as The M.

The free over-the-air scheduled broadcasts debut on Wednesday, December 4 with the Bucks at home to take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7 PM. The game against the Nuggets in Denver on March 26 will be seen on WMLW and simulcast statewide in Spanish on WYTU, also known as Telemundo Wisconsin.

"We are so proud to partner with the Bucks again this season to bring games to fans in an affordable and convenient way," said Anne Brown, vice president and general manager of WMLW and its sister station, CBS affiliate WDJT.

“In simulcasting select Bucks games in partnership with Weigel, we will give more fans an easy and affordable way to watch their favorite team,” Peter Feigin, president of the Bucks and Fiserv Forum, said. “We’re excited to team with Weigel again to expand our viewing options for fans.”

The Bucks TV broadcast team of Lisa Byington, Marques Johnson and Steve Novak, with Melanie Ricks reporting from the sidelines, will announce the games. These five games are a simulcast of FanDuel Sports Network’s coverage.

In addition to the free broadcast, WMLW can be viewed on channels 49 and 58.3, Spectrum 7/8/608/982/1007, DirecTV 49, Dish 49, AT&T 7/1007, TDS Channel 7, Packerland Broadband 22/2.1.

WYTU Telemundo Wisconsin is found on channels 63.1/58.4, Spectrum Channel 1027/27, Spectrum/Charter 206/17, Dish Network 17, AT&T U-Verse 3007/27.