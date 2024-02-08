Weigel, Tegna’s WQAD to Broadcast 10 Milwaukee Bucks Games

TYSONS, Va.—In another example of how troubles in the regional sports network business are bringing more games to broadcast, Tegna has inked a new agreement with the Milwaukee Bucks that will see 10 Bucks games air on free over-the-air broadcast television in the Quad Cities.

These games will be available to nearly 240,000 homes and more than 384,000 people in the Quad Cities. Games will air on Tegna's WQAD 8.3 through its free, HD over-the-air broadcasts and through the channel’s distribution with cable services.

WQAD will have 10 over-the-air Bucks games this season, beginning on Friday, Feb. 23, when the Bucks play at the Minnesota Timberwolves. WQAD is part of the newly announced broadcast package from Weigel Broadcasting Co.’s WMLW The M in Milwaukee.

“We’re thrilled to make these Bucks games available to every fan, and every household, in the Quad Cities,” said Jim Kizer, president and general manager, WQAD.

“We’re grateful for the trust of the Milwaukee Bucks and Weigel Broadcasting,” added Brad Ramsey, senior vice president, media operations, Tegna. “This is an exciting moment in sports, and we’re pleased to strike additional agreements to offer more games to more fans in more homes.”

The games were previously made available for local over-the-air distribution as part of the NBA’s agreement with Diamond Sports Group, the owner of Bally Sports Wisconsin.

“Weigel is elated to help bring Bucks basketball games to viewers on broadcast television, an accessible and affordable option for all sports fans,” said Evan Fieldman, executive vice president of Weigel.

“We’re thrilled to reach Bucks fans on broadcast television stations,” said Peter Feigin, president of the Bucks and Fiserv Forum. “Over-the-air is an easy and affordable way for Bucks fans to watch our games, and we’re excited to work with Weigel and broadcasters like Tegna to make them widely available.”

The Bucks will utilize their TV broadcast team of Lisa Byington, Marques Johnson and Steve Novak, with Melanie Ricks reporting from the sidelines for these 10 games.