Scripps Inks Multiyear Agreement for WNBA Games on Ion

NEW YORK and CINCINNATI—E.W. Scripps has announced a new, multiyear agreement with the WNBA that will continue Ion's regular-season coverage of the league on Friday nights. Ion has been the league's Friday night national broadcast home since 2023.

“The WNBA’s partnership with Scripps has already delivered great results in expanding the league’s reach and visibility,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said. “This new multiyear agreement reflects the growing excitement surrounding the league and the rising demand for WNBA games. Through Scripps’ Ion Network Friday-night doubleheaders, we will continue to showcase the world-class talent of WNBA athletes to even more fans nationwide.”

This new agreement comes on the heels of a 2024 season where average viewership for the “State Farm WNBA Friday Night Spotlight” increased by 133% year over year and attracted more than 23 million unique viewers across games and wrap shows, Scripps reported.

“Since 2023, the ‘WNBA Friday Night Spotlight on Ion’ has enhanced the accessibility and reach of WNBA games for fans nationwide,” Scripps President and CEO Adam Symson said. “Our robust partnership with the league has flourished, and we are thrilled to solidify Ion’s status as the premier Friday night destination for WNBA action for years to come.”

This season, Ion is broadcasting the most regular-season games, 50 in total, as part of “WNBA Friday Night Spotlight.” The lineup also includes the “WNBA on Ion Studio Show,” which is the first weekly game broadcast studio show dedicated exclusively to coverage of the league.

The new deal is part of Scripps Sports’ ongoing push to expand its sports broadcasts and operations.