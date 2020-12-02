Vizrt Group Brings on Daniel Url to Head Global Product Management

BERGEN, Norway—Daniel Url has joined Vizrt Group as the company’s new head of Global Product Management. Reporting to Michael Hallén, Group CEO and president, Url will oversee product development for Vizrt Group’s brands: NewTek, Vizrt and NDI.

Url comes to Vizrt Group after having served more than 11 years as the managing director and chief sales officer for Qvest Media. There he led project sales, including installations of Vizrt products at Sky Sports Munich, ORF Vienna, Nine Network Sydney and others.

Url and the product management teams are expected to work with Dr. Andrew Cross, president of R&D for Vizrt Group, to establish the Group’s product development capability. The focus will be on delivering innovations at a product and experience level, the company says.

“I’m delighted to be able to bring Daniel’s experience and capabilities into the Vizrt Group family,” said Hallén. We have many very exciting plans for the future and strengthening our product development function in a way that will help us serve our customers and their content better is central to us.”