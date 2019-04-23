Vitec Brings on Sergio Brighel in Management Role

BURY ST. EDMUNDS, England—The Production Solutions division of the Vitec Group has announced the hiring of Sergio Brighel in the role of vice president of studio solutions development and support, with a focus on securing new sales opportunities and increase revenue.

Sergio Brighel

For the last 20 years Brighel has served as a director of Trans Audio Visual. His experience with TAV includes the design, installation and management of end-to-end broadcast production systems.

In his new role, Brighel will report to Vitec CEO Alan Hollis. His responsibilities will include driving product quality and performance improvements and boosting customer support in the field. He will also help to accelerate the development of Vitec Production Solutions’ on-site system installation and support service.

“Sergio is an important addition to the senior management team, and he will be fundamental in maintaining our leadership position and delivering on our studio growth strategy,” said Hollis.