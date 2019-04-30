Visual Data Media Services Buys Soho Digital Cinema

LONDON—Visual Data Media Services has acquired digital cinema mastering and distribution services provider Soho Digital Cinema (SDC). Financial details of the purchase have not been disclosed.

“Visual Data and Soho Digital Cinema had worked together on several projects, and we saw clear synergies between our two companies, with our complementary product and service offerings and adjacent or converging markets,” said Symon Roue, managing director, Visual Data Media Services.

The acquisition adds these services to Visual Data’s lineup of broadcast, streaming and VOD service offerings. The company will now have the ability to take care of every step in the digital cinema supply chain throughout the content lifecycle, it said.

The combination of the companies creates a one-stop shop for all means to distributing digital cinema.

For instance, clients can now leverage SDC’s Screenfast digital cinema cloud distribution platform and Visual Data’s media distribution services, including its expertise in distributing content to platforms like Netflix, Amazon and iTunes, Video Data said.

Roue will continue to head up Visual Data in the U.K., and SDC’s David Margolis has been appointed director of digital cinema. The SDC team will relocate to Visual Data’s U.K. facilities in west London.

