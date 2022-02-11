Videocraft acquires Digistor

SYDNEY—In a notable deal within the Australian production, post-production and AV industries, Videocraft has acquired Digistor and Adimex.

Digistor provides solutions for the creation, management, storage, and distribution of digital assets for post-facilities, broadcast operations, studios and collaborative, networked environments.

In announcing the deal, Videocraft director, James Taylor, explained the main reasons for the acquisition: “Firstly, with the combined resources and great synergies our businesses enjoy and will continue to enjoy including significant opportunities for scale, there will be excellent added value for the clients of all companies. We will also offer greater solutions and better workflows as a much stronger and combined industry player with a solid point of difference, who is independent and Australian-owned. We will work together on every possible opportunity that enables us to complement each other’s offering in the production and media lifecycle where clearly Videocraft is strong in acquisition, we have a crossover in editing solutions and Digistor is strong in media management and distribution. From today, together, we present and offer solutions as a single supplier with formidable and incredibly experienced in-house engineering and support resources.”

Andrew Mooney will stay on as Digistor CEO and Digistor and Adimex will continue to operate as they are today, under Mooney’s day-to-day management.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Digistor staff and customers alike,” Mooney said. “The combined resources and close collaboration of both entities will deliver an enhanced solution offering and a higher level of service and support for our customers. Digistor will continue to operate as an independent business and I look forward to delivering increased value to our clients as a result of this acquisition. The only changes will be positive ones where we can all join forces to give customers better, more efficient solutions and ongoing support.”