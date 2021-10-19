VAB Releases Case Studies in Streaming Video Ad Campaigns

NEW YORK—With consumer usage of ad-supported streaming platforms seeing rapid growth the Video Advertising Bureau (VAB) has released a new report with 23 case studies documenting the power of video streaming to improve ad campaigns and providing some practical advice to marketers on how they can best capitalize on the medium.

"With nearly all Americans now streaming, marketers across a variety of categories, investment levels and life stages are experiencing firsthand unprecedented opportunities for brand growth," said Danielle DeLauro, executive vice president of the VAB, whose members include many of the major programmers and national TV networks. "Our collection of over 20 case studies represents a cross-section of premium publishers, distributors and measurement providers, and answers marketers' most frequently asked questions—such as how to use streaming to boost sales and extend reach."

Spanning across an assortment of product categories, the featured case studies were supplied by AMC Networks, Ampersand, DeepIntent, Effectv, Hulu, Innovid, iSpot.tv, NBCUniversal, ViacomCBS' PlutoTV, Simulmedia, Spectrum Reach, TVSquared, VideoAmp and Xperi.

In one case study, TiVo extended campaign reach through data-driven Connected TV (CTV) advertising targeting sport enthusiasts, which drove a 25% increase in device sales.

In another, demonstrating how marketers can use streaming to extend the reach of their video campaign beyond linear TV, a luxury auto advertiser's streaming campaign on Tubi delivered on cross-channel incremental reach, with 89% of Tubi's audience being incremental to the linear buy, and only 3% of media volume overlapping between Tubi and linear campaigns.

In another, focusing on how marketers drive in-store traffic with streaming, a tax services provider drove tax filing conversion rates for both their online services and retail locations. Among the results were a 10% lift in tax filing conversion rate and 66% more efficient cost per conversation.