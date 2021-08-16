Utah Scientific President Dave Burland Sets Departure Date

SALT LAKE CITY— Dave Burland, president and CEO of Utah Scientific, will step down after three decades with the company, vacating his position as president on Oct. 1 and resigning as the chief executive Jan. 1, 2022, the company said.

Brett Benson, vice president of sales, will assume the roles of Utah Scientific president and CEO.

"Dave is leaving Utah Scientific in great shape," said Benson. "His leadership has guided us through some challenging times in the industry, including through the uncertainty of the pandemic, causing Utah Scientific not only to survive but even to flourish, and the momentum continues in 2021. It's an exciting time to be taking on a new leadership role within the company, and I look forward to working with Dave to make it a seamless transition."

Under Burland's direction, Utah Scientific expanded its global position in video routers, master control switchers and related control software.

Benson, who joined the Utah Scientific sales team in April 2017, is a 25-year veteran of the broadcast industry. Prior to joining Utah Scientific, Benson worked as both a vendor to the broadcast industry and as a professional broadcaster. His experience includes everything from television station management and regional sales management to chief meteorologist.

"Brett has consistently demonstrated the ability to grow revenue and profitability for Utah Scientific, and he has been critical in building and nurturing deep ties with our customers,” said Burland.

In retirement, Burland plans to catch up on his reading, spend additional time with his grandkids, play his guitar, and put more miles on his mountain bike.