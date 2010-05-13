Univision Streams FIFA Action



NEW YORK: Univision Interactive Media has launched an enhanced Deportes sports site along with a soccer-focused UnivisionFutbol.com site for its Web and mobile content networks. To kick off the new ventures, Univision will stream coverage of all 64 matches of the 2010 FIFA World Cup live from South Africa.



“As an official FIFA partner with exclusive Spanish-language rights to stream all World Cup games, we are delivering on our commitment to offering an unparalleled interactive sports experience,” said Kevin Conroy, president, Univision Interactive Media Inc. “Our aim is to make our soccer and sports sites the top destinations for Hispanic sports fans no matter what device they are using by offering them the best coverage, content and stats within a community-oriented environment that allows them to share their passion with each other.”



UnivisionFutbol.com will provide online and mobile access to professional leagues and tournaments worldwide. Social media tools, blogs and pre-tournament information is already active on the site. Live streams will be available to viewers across the United States and Puerto Rico for free starting with the June 11 match between Mexico and host South Africa.



The Univision Fútbol App provides similar access to real-time game stats, interviews, behind-the-scenes video and Univision sports coverage. Launched in April 2010, the app is currently available only for the iPhone, but iPad, BlackBerry and Android OS apps will be available soon, according to Univision.



The revamped Univision Deportes site now offers expanded coverage of baseball and boxing, along with live stats, video and news from a wide range of sports.

