Universal Films to Stream on Peacock 45 Days After Theatrical Release

NEW YORK & LOS ANGELES—In another sign of how the windows for theatrical films are narrowing to help attract streaming subs, NBCUniversal has announced a new theatrical windowing model that will stream most titles from Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG) exclusively on Peacock as early as 45 days after their theatrical and PVOD release.

This distribution model, which will involve the majority of films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, Illumination and DreamWorks Animation Films, will begin with the 2022 film slate and will maintain UFEG’s existing PVOD deals with exhibition.

“As we continue investing in the most valued and sought-after content for Peacock, films are essential to that mix,” said Kelly Campbell, president, Peacock. “The team at Universal Filmed Entertainment Group are fantastic partners and we are excited to bring their amazing slate of blockbuster films and beloved franchises to Peacock as early as 45 days after their theatrical release, and provide a steady stream of fresh, original films exclusively for Peacock customers throughout the year.”

“Prioritizing the theatrical experience and eventizing our world class content remains the cornerstone of our business,” added Peter Levinsohn, vice chairman and chief distribution officer, UFEG. “By ensuring our upcoming slate has both a theatrical window and timely Peacock debut, we satisfy the needs and expectations for key stakeholders across the spectrum, from our filmmakers and producing partners, to cinemagoers and Peacock subscribers.”