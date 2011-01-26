Two More Stations Launch Local News in HD



AUGUSTA, GA. and YORK, PENN.: The migration to high-definition origination continues at the local level. Two more TV stations are inaugurating HD news.



WRDW-TV, Gray Television’s CBS affiliate in designated market area No. 114, is launching local news in HD on Monday, according to The Augusta Chronicle. The local newspaper says the station will be the first in Augusta to do so. WRDW-TV General Manager John Ray told the Chronicle the upgrade cost Gray about $2 million, including a redesigned studio. Ray said all syndie programs and commercials would be broadcast in HD “in the next few weeks.”



WPMT-TV in Central Pennsylvania became the first station to do local news in HD in the region Jan. 15, according to David Dunkle, a reporter with the Patriot-News. Tribune owns the station, which is affiliated with Fox. York is in DMA No. 39, along with Harrisburg, Lancaster and Lebanon. Fox 43 says it’s using HD cameras “in the studio and in the field.” The renovation also involved updating the editing rooms and the set.



WGAL-TV, the Hearst-owned NBC affiliate serving the market, launched news in 16:9 last month, but did not increase the resolution to HD.



-- Deborah D. McAdams



