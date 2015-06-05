TVB Appoints Auto Executive Steven Sturm to National Business Development

NEW YORK– TVB announced that Steve Sturm has been appointed to the new position of executive advisor for Automotive in its National Business Development division, effective June 1. TVB said Sturm brings more than 30 years of executive experience in automotive sales and, business development and marketing to his new role.



Sturm joins TVB from AOL, Inc. where he served as the automotive category development officer. His career began in 1981 at Toyota where he ascended to positions of elevated responsibility during his 29-year tenure, including brand leadership for Lexus and Toyota, eventually serving as group vice president of corporate communications, strategic planning and research for Toyota Motor North America.



Sturm earned his MBA from New York University and Bachelor’s degree from City University of New York.

