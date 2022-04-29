Tubi Expands Nielsen Measurement Coverage
By George Winslow published
The expanded integration will enable Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings guarantees
SAN FRANCISCO—Fox’s streaming service Tubi has announced that they’re working on an expansion of its current integration with Nielsen that will allow for enhanced and comprehensive measurement through Nielsen’s Digital Ad Ratings (DAR) product.
As part of this integration, measurement of Tubi will offer expanded coverage of streaming devices, including computer, mobile and connected TV (CTV) inventory served on specific CTV devices. This will give advertisers a more comprehensive view of ad performance on Tubi, inclusive of co-viewing, and is a step towards increased industry coverage provided via Nielsen ONE, the single source, cross-media measurement solution, the companies said.
“As a movie and television streaming service with 80% of our viewers watching on TV screens, we’re excited about the proposed integration of Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings measurement across our device partners,” said Mark Rotblat, chief revenue officer at Tubi. “This upcoming device coverage replaces slim proxies with comprehensive and stable currency-grade measurement, allowing our advertisers to transact on audiences in a way that is apples-to-apples with traditional TV.”
“We are excited to expand our relationship with Tubi through this integration, which enables enhanced and comprehensive measurement through Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings,” said Ameneh Atai, GM, digital audience measurement, Nielsen. “In this increasingly fragmented media landscape, the need for independent measurement is more critical than ever, as is providing more transparency to advertisers. Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings delivers audience measurement metrics across computers, smartphones, tablets and connected TV, providing campaign insights across digital media platforms and a deeper understanding of the unique reach of Tubi’s target audiences.”
