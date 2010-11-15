Trio Video Chicago rolls out Tempo production truck with Grass Valley HD gear

Trio Video Chicago has added Tempo, a new high-definition OB production truck, to its fleet and outfitted it with a full complement of video production and audio distribution equipment from Grass Valley.

Set to hit the road this month, the 48ft Tempo is designed for quick setups and teardowns of HD projects and can easily fit into tight spaces where larger trucks cannot. The central control room area includes a monitor wall with more than 67 individual high-resolution LCD screens.

To handle 720p or 1080i HD projects, the truck carries a dozen Grass Valley LDK 8000 Elite HD cameras, a 4M/E Grass Valley Kalypso HD video production center switcher, a Trinix NXT HD video router and a Concerto Series audio router. The Concerto is used to distribute audio, time code and machine control commands.